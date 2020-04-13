FAFSA to host Monday evening virtual event

"tonight"..

"current" and "incoming college students" and "their families" can get help "with the financial aid process".

"the indiana commission for higher education"..

Is hosting "a virtual event".

It's all about "the free application for federal student aid".

"the deadline" to file "the fafsa" in indiana... "is wednesday".

"the help session" is happening from "7"-until-"9"-o'clock "tonig "education officials" will be "answering common questions" and "posting helpful videos".

You can also "ask questions of your own".

This will be done through "the learn more indiana" "soci media accounts".

We've linked you to those "over