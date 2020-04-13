'E! News' host Lilliana Vazquez shows how to make your sweatshirt stylish Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:40s - Published 1 week ago 'E! News' host Lilliana Vazquez shows how to make your sweatshirt stylish Lilliana Vasquez of "E! News" and "Pop Of the Morning" shows four ways to style a sweatshirt while you're working at home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'E! News' host Lilliana Vazquez shows how to make your sweatshirt stylish Hey everybody.It's Lilliana Vazquez from E! News and Pop of the Morning,and if your work-from-home outfit looks anything like mine,I'm talking oversized sweatshirt and baggy sweatpantsthen you're probably in need of a little fashion inspirationso I'm gonna give you my best tips and stylist tricksfor transforming big oversized, kind of blah sweatshirt,into something that feels a little bit more inspired,a little bit more fashion forward,and that incorporates some of the trends that I'm seeingas we start to go into Spring.Grab your big oversized sweatshirtsand watch me transform this lookinto four different style options that are perfectwhether you're at home or eventually heading out.Don't settle for sweatpantswhen you can try acid-washed jeans.Yes they're '80s, but they're also very now.Take your sweatshirt from sporty to chicjust by adding a blazer.And for a little cropped effect,just tuck it into your bra.Wait, did I forget something?Oh yeah, my sweatshirt.You can easily tie this around your waistand pair it with some bike shortsfor a very on-trend look.Summer will be here in no timeand nothing pairs better with your sweatshirtthan jean shorts.There you go.Four easy outfits inspired byour favorite work-from-home staple,the oversized sweatshirt.And the best part is,you can wear these outfits now and later.Thank you guys so much for watching,stay healthy, stay strong, stay home,and I will see all of you very soonback in the E! News studio.





You Might Like

Tweets about this