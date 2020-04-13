Mississippi leaders eyeing ICC as possible care site

Press conference today... mississippi governor tate reeves said mississippi is expected to reach its peak in the growth of new coronavirus cases this week..

"that means we need all mississippians to stay tight for a little while longer.

We are almost through the worst of this in our state.

Stay smart, stay safe."

Reeves added he'll announce tomorrow about the future of the current school year for elementary and high schools.

Also during the news conference... mississippi's emergency management chief indicated the state may have narrowed its focus on where to go in north mississippi if extra hospital beds are needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"there have been discussions with the president of itawamba community college up there about a dorm facility as well as an open, an open type bay type facility that would follow a medical needs type shelter."

Greg michel said the spot considered would be i-c-c or somewhere close to north mississippi medical center in tupelo that would not be for coronavirus patients but would provide "step-down" care.

Governor tate reeves did say just prior to that, however, it appears those extra hospital beds will not likely be needed.

