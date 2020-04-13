Hourcar Offers Free Driving For Non -Profits

Global  

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
The organization is using its resources to provide cost-free driving for qualified social service nonprofits

Rochester non-profits have a new cost-free option for getting around town to serve the community!

Ride non profit-stinger-4 kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with how "hourcar" is helping out.

Jessica.

Live lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:jessica bringe [email protected] coverage you can count on katie- with the stay at home order still in affect..

The five hourcar vehicles in rochester aren't getting as much use right now.

So, the organization is using its resources to provide cost- free driving for quaified socal service nonprofits ride non profit-live vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:"hourcar" offers free driving for nonprofits rochester, mn interested nonprofits must provide social services to clients like..

Meals on wheels for example.

They can sign up by completing an online application using the promo code "nonprofit".

Organizations must also be ready to present i-r-s docmumentation of their nonprofit status if needed.xxx ride non profit-live sot-1 ride non profit-live sot-5 any way that a service like ours can help them get their job done and serve their community without having an negative impact on their daily operations, for instance having to turn to a service that would cost them a lot of money, we're happy to be here.

Our cars are available.

Ride sharing-live sot-4 the program begins this wednesday and will run through the end of june.

Live in rochester jessica bringe- kimt news 3.

/ thank you jessica.

If you want to see if your nonprofit qualifies for the service..

You can head to kimt-dot-com.

/ / kimt help-vo-1 all of




