Hourcar Offers Free Driving For Non -Profits

The five hourcar vehicles in rochester aren't getting as much use right now.

The five hourcar vehicles in rochester aren't getting as much use right now. So, the organization is using its resources to provide cost-free driving for qualified social service nonprofits. Interested nonprofits must provide social services to clients like Meals on Wheels for example.

Meals on wheels for example.

They can sign up by completing an online application using the promo code "nonprofit".

Organizations must also be ready to present IRS documentation of their nonprofit status if needed. "Any way that a service like ours can help them get their job done and serve their community without having a negative impact on their daily operations, for instance having to turn to a service that would cost them a lot of money, we're happy to be here. Our cars are available."

Our cars are available.

The program begins this Wednesday and will run through the end of June.

