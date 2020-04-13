Global  

Coronavirus numbers in Otsego County: April 13, 2020

Coronavirus numbers in Otsego County: April 13, 2020
One new cases reported in Otsego County.
45 total cases...one new case announced today.

&lt;change > there are five people hospitalized that's one less than yesterday...and 19 people have recovered...one more than sunday.

Kristen back to you.

671 new yorkers died in the




