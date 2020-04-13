Global  

James Gunn Says 'Guardians 3' Is Still on Track

James Gunn Says 'Guardians 3' Is Still on Track Gunn reassured fans that the movie is proceeding as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Gunn, via Twitter Last week, Gunn also hinted 'The Suicide Squad' is still on course for an August 2021 release.

James Gunn, via Twitter 'Guardians 3' has yet to get an official release date.

