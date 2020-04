Entergy linemen social distance while restoring power Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:09s - Published 7 hours ago Entergy linemen social distance while restoring power Entergy linemen will practice social distancing while restoring power to storm victims. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Entergy linemen social distance while restoring power WERE REPORTING TO WORK BUTBECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK THEY AREHAVING TO DOTHINGS DIFFERENTLY.SOT::58-1:01MARA HARTMANN"WE HAVE TO PRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING JUSTLIKE ANYONE ELSE."ENTERGY SPOKESPERSON MARAHARTMANN SAYS THE ENTIRE PROCESSOFRESTORATION FOR LINEMEN ISSLOWINGDOWN.SOT:1:25-1:40"THEY NORMALLY WOULD ALL MEET UPIN THE YARDTO STOCK UP ON POLES, WIRES, ANDTRANSFORMERS NOW THEY ARE HAVINGTO GOONE AT A TIME."MOST LINEMEN ARE HAVING TOTRAVEL TOTHE AREAS WITH STORM DAMAGE ANDRESOURCES ARE NOW LIMITED ASWELL.SOT:2:36-2:50"USUALLY YOU WOULD HAVE A COUPLEPEOPLE IN THE TRUCK AND THEYAREN'T ABLE TO DO THAT AS WELLSO ALL THE WAYS WERE PRACTICINGSOCIAL DISTANCING THEY ARE ASWELL"SOT:2:13-2:16"THEY HAVE TO DO A JOB BYTHEMSELVES THEYCAN'T SAY HEY I NEED A HAND WITHTHAT." HARTMANN SAYS LINEMENFROM AREASNOT AS BADLY IMPACTED HAVE BEENCALLED IN TOHELP AND THEY ARE WORKING ONGETTINGPOWER BACK TO EVERYONE AROUNDTHE STATE AS QUICKLY AS THEYCAN.ALLIE WARE, 16 WAPT NEWS. ACCORDING TO ENTERGY -- MORETHAN 28 THOUSAND CUSTOMERS





