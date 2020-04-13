Birthday Surprise 04/13/2020

Global  

We're finding new ways to celebrate big life events in this time of quarantine in some cases flashy lights and sirens are helping make the celebration a little better.

We're finding new ways to celebrate big life events in this time of quarantine... in some cases...flashy lights and sirens are helping make the celebration a little better.

Scott martin joins us with me.

You aundrea, your 13th birthday is a pretty big deal as it marks the start of your teen years.

This weekend joseph coleman in oktibbeha county turned 13 so the okitbbeha county sheriff's office stepped in.

The sheriffs deputies drove around his house parade style wishing him a happy birthday.

In it's facebook post the department said coleman couldn't celebrate the way he planned so they drove




