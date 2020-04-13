Promchella 2020? Business wants to throw 'Promchella' for Arizona juniors and seniors

Global  

A lot of high school events have been canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including prom.

One Arizona business hopes a new festival may be a win-win for high school juniors and seniors at the community -- Promchella.

Nick: 5:25 ON THIS FRIDAY.HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS ACROSS THESTATE MISSING OUT ON A LOT THISSCHOOL YEAR BECAUSE OF CLOSURES.THIS INCLUDES GRADUATION ANDPROM OF COURSE.NOW A LOCAL MEN'S WEAR COMPANYIS WORKING WITH LOCAL BUSINESSESTO GIVE THEM A TWO DAY FESTIVALTHIS SUMMER THEY WILL NEVERFORGET.IT'S CALLED PROMCHELLA.




