Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shocking scene of Chattanooga tornado in Tennessee

Shocking scene of Chattanooga tornado in Tennessee

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Shocking scene of Chattanooga tornado in Tennessee

Shocking scene of Chattanooga tornado in Tennessee

The Chattanooga tornado in Tennessee hit the city this Easter weekend, scaring many residents and destroying many houses on Monday (April 13).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Shocking scene of Chattanooga tornado in Tennessee

The Chattanooga tornado in Tennessee hit the city this Easter weekend, scaring many residents and destroying many houses on Monday (April 13).

The destructive storms rolled from Mississippi and Alabama to Tennessee and Georgia, bringing more turmoil and misery to everyday lives already disrupted by a global pandemic.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.