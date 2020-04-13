Devs S01E08 - Season Finale

Devs 1x08 - promo trailer HD - next on season 1 episode 8 - Season Finale - Plot synopsis: Lily arrives for her final confrontation with Forest and Katie.

Devs follows the story of a young software engineer, Lily Chan, who investigates the secretive development division of her employer which she believes is behind her boyfriend's murder.

Devs stars Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Alison Pill.

The new limited series is produced by FX Productions.