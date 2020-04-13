Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Anuncian colaboración con Oregón y Washington

Anuncian colaboración con Oregón y Washington

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Anuncian colaboración con Oregón y Washington

Anuncian colaboración con Oregón y Washington

Hoy, el gobernador de California Gavin Newsom, la gobernadora de Oregon Kate Brown y el gobernador de Washington Jay Inslee anunciaron un acuerdo sobre una visión compartida para reabrir sus economías y controlar COVID-19 en el futuro.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Anuncian colaboración con Oregón y Washington

Gobernador gavin newsom unio esfuerzos con los gobernadores de oreón y washington para un plan conjunto para reabrir las econoías estatales y controlar el coronavirus en el futuro.

La declaracón conjunta incluye un plan para que la costa oeste trabaje en conjunto para detener la propagacón del virus y la reapertura lenta pero segura de las empresas.

Cada estado esá construyendo un plan espeífico para su entidad.

Veamos




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.