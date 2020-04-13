Anuncian colaboración con Oregón y Washington Video Credit: KHSL - Published 7 minutes ago Anuncian colaboración con Oregón y Washington Hoy, el gobernador de California Gavin Newsom, la gobernadora de Oregon Kate Brown y el gobernador de Washington Jay Inslee anunciaron un acuerdo sobre una visión compartida para reabrir sus economías y controlar COVID-19 en el futuro. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Anuncian colaboración con Oregón y Washington Gobernador gavin newsom unio esfuerzos con los gobernadores de oreón y washington para un plan conjunto para reabrir las econoías estatales y controlar el coronavirus en el futuro. La declaracón conjunta incluye un plan para que la costa oeste trabaje en conjunto para detener la propagacón del virus y la reapertura lenta pero segura de las empresas. Cada estado esá construyendo un plan espeífico para su entidad. Veamos





