Police Swiftly Move on Men in SUV

Occurred on April 11, 2020 / Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England Info from Licensor: My partner and I were in the carpark after grabbing a loaf of bread from the Co Op in Royal Leamington Spa.

I noticed a stunning range rover with 3 men inside.

Closely followed behind by a white BMW x5.

The x5 then hits and blocks the blue range rover.

Then we were quite literally surrounded!

Some of the clips show the officer talking to me, telling me I'll be able to leave soon.

I tried to find out what it was regarding and he just said a 'Tip-off'.

The 3 men were still being detained by the time we were leaving."