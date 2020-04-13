1 In 10 Americans Know Someone Who Died From Coronavirus

One in ten Americans surveyed by Business Insider say they knew someone who has died from COVID-19.

Fortunately, more than half said they didn't know anyone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Nearly one-third of those surveyed said they knew someone who had been diagnosed.

The poll took place between April 10th and 11th, according to Business Insider.

Given how quickly the virus moves, the stats could change drastically in just days.