Walmart To Open Coronavirus Test Sites In Parking Lots

Walmart says it will soon have more than 20 coronavirus testing sites in 10 states.

The goal is to have these sites built by the end of April, according to Business Insider.

The retailer has been working with the federal government to set up drive-thru testing sites in its parking lots.

The first two sites opened in the Chicago area on March 22.

The sites are staffed by the US Health and Human Services, as well as Walmart pharmacists.