We Summon The Darkness movie clip - This is supposed to scare other people, not us.

Plot synopsis: On the way to a heavy metal concert, Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and two girlfriends hear a news report of a local murder believed to be tied to a series of satanic killings.

After the show, the girls invite three guys to join them at the estate owned by Alexis’s father, a fire-and-brimstone preacher (Johnny Knoxville).

What starts as a party suddenly turns dark and deadly in this devilishly entertaining thriller.

Director Marc Meyers Writers Alan Trezza Actors Alexandra Daddario, Johnny Knoxville, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Austin Swift Genre Horror, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 31 minutes