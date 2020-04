Iowa reports 123 additional coronavirus cases Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:59s - Published now Iowa reports 123 additional coronavirus cases 0

123 NEWS CASES TODAY. THAT BRINGS THE STATE'S TOTAL TO "ONE-THOUSAND-710." 2 NEW DEATHS WERE REPORTED TODAY...1 IN LINN COUNTY AND 1 IN MUSCATINE COUNTY. IN TOTAL, 43 PEOPLE IN IOWA HAVE DIED FROM THE VIRUS. TODAY IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TALKED ABOUT THE NEW CASES....AND THE STATE'S RESPONSE. SHE SAYS DESPITE EARLY MEASURES TO PROTECT THE VUNERABLE POPULATIONS...SUCH AS RESTRICTING VISITORS AT CARE FACILITIES....THE VIRUS HAS STILL HIT SOME OF THOSE FACILITIES HARD. STAFF AND RESIDENTS AT LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES ACCOUNT FOR 10 PERCENT OF OUR POSITIVE CASES IN IOWA AND 53 PERCENT OF ALL COVID DEATHS ARE RESIDENTS OF LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES. THE GOVERNOR SAID THIS ALSO WHY THEY CONTINUE TO URGE ALL IOWANS TO STAY HOME...AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WANTS TO GET THE STATE BACK OPEN FOR BUSINESS BUT STRESSED HOW IMPORTANT IT IS TO NOT OPEN TOO SOON.





