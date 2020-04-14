Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Person Dressed in Bunny Costume has fun on Easter Sunday During Quarantine

Person Dressed in Bunny Costume has fun on Easter Sunday During Quarantine

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Person Dressed in Bunny Costume has fun on Easter Sunday During Quarantine

Person Dressed in Bunny Costume has fun on Easter Sunday During Quarantine

This person dressed up as the Easter bunny and had fun during quarantine on Easter Sunday.

They did a bunch of fun activities like playing on a swing, dancing in the park, jumping on the trampoline, eating candy, etc.

They walked around with a mask as a safety measure against coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

r0nannn

ronan RT @LauraaaGraham: Happy Easter everyone but especially to the person that came into my work dressed in a massive bunny costume, I ❤️ u x 1 day ago

LauraaaGraham

Laura😁 Happy Easter everyone but especially to the person that came into my work dressed in a massive bunny costume, I ❤️ u x 1 day ago

xxbonnie

bonnie ayn 🐣 today i saw a person dressed in a bunny costume on the roadside with bells and flyers for some business, pour one o… https://t.co/bklZIZdbbm 6 days ago

cjanellet

Colbyyy There’s a family riding around with a person dressed up in a bunny costume for Easter and I think it’s adorable. Ke… https://t.co/9CvFWGQwB4 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.