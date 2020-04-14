Insurance commissioner orders premium refunds Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:45s - Published 1 day ago 10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Insurance commissioner orders premium refunds SECURE THEIR MONEY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this michaelyoungstl California Insurance Commissioner orders insurers to make an initial premium refund for the months of March and Apr… https://t.co/0ftJuxhUD2 48 minutes ago Becki Compton RT @NBCLA: The mandatory action "will put money back in people's pockets when they need it most," California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo… 1 hour ago NBC Los Angeles The mandatory action "will put money back in people's pockets when they need it most," California Insurance Commiss… https://t.co/NQsmWD09NY 1 hour ago Frank Krajnak RT @10NewsCoronel: Amid pandemic, California's Insurance Commissioner orders insurance companies to provide a premium credit, reduction, re… 2 hours ago Insurance Business America California’s #insurance commissioner orders some companies to refund premiums for March and April because of… https://t.co/km3lgTu1t6 3 hours ago oscar meza RT @AlenaMaschke: Not driving your car as much these days? Your insurance might soon owe you a refund, reduction or credit on your monthly… 5 hours ago UltraLyft @AAAnews will you broaden your premium refund amounts based on this latest refund order by CA Insurance Commissione… https://t.co/rIZfnjcP62 9 hours ago Sylvee Shay RT @seattletimes: California’s insurance commissioner on Monday ordered some companies to refund premiums for March and April because of th… 9 hours ago