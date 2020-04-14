Papillion La-Vista Schools donate supplies to CHI Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:50s - Published 3 days ago Papillion La-Vista Schools donate supplies to CHI 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Papillion La-Vista Schools donate supplies to CHI PAPILLION MONDAY.PHOTOJOURNALISTSTEFFANI NOLTESHOWS YOU WHATPAPILLION-LAVISTASCHOOLS WAS ABLETO DONATE TO HELPFIGHT CORONAVIRUS.PAPILLION LAVISTASCHOOL DISTRICTGOT A CALL FOR HELPABOUT A WEEK AGO.CHI FOUNDATIONASKED IF THEY HADANY SAFETYGOGGLES THEYCOULD DONATE.ANDY RIKLI 21:15 OURPRINCIPALSRESPONDED WITH INHOURS.THE DISTRICTQUICKLY COLLECTEDALL OF THESESUPPLIES FROM IT'SSCHOOLS.SAFETY GOGGLES,HAND SANITIZER, ANDDISINFECTANT WIPES.ANDY 21:50 WE KNOWBY GIVING AWAY SOMEOF OUR SUPPLIES WEMAY PUT OURSELVESIN A BAD POSITIONCOME NEXT AUGUSTBECAUSE WE GOTHROUGH WIPES ANDGELS AND SAFETYGOGGLES THROUGH ALARGE EXTENT ASYOU MIGHT EXPECTEDUCATING 12,000STUDENTS PER YEAR.BUT THE FIRSTPRIORITY HAS TO BEOUR MEDICALPROVIDERS.THEY'RE WORKING TOKEEP US SAFE.CARTS FULL OFSUPPLIES WEREDROPPED OFF ATCHI-MIDLANDSMONDAY AFTERNOON.ANN 39:10 THEY JUSTOVERWHELMED USWITH DONATIONS ANDKINDNESS SURGERYMANAGER JULIENICHOLS SAYS THESEDISINFECTANT WIPESWERE A REALLY BIGFIND BECAUSE THEYGO THROUGH THEMQUICKLY.JULIE 38:41 WE USEFACE SHIELDS, WEWIPE DOWN ALL OFTHOSE, WE CLEANPATIENTS ROOMS,ANYTHING THEPATIENT TOUCHES,TABLES, ANYDESKTOPS, ANYTHINGSHE SAYS KINDNESSLIKE THIS GIVESHEALTHCAREWORKERS THATBOOST THEY NEED.JULIE 40:17 I THINKHOW WE'RE ALLCOMING TOGETHERAS A COMMUNITY ANDHELPING EACH OTHEROUT IS REALLYKEEPING US POSITIVE,KEEPING US GOING.THAT WAS THEDISTRICT'S HOPE,SHARING THEIRSTOCKPILE, SOHEALTHCAREWORKERS KNOW HOWMUCH WE APPRECIATETHEIR WORK.IN PAPILLION,STEFFANI NOLTE, 3NEWS NOW.IF YOU'D LIKE TOHELP, CHI ASKS YOUCALL THEFOUNDATION TOARRANGE A DONATIONDROP OFF OR DONATEDIRECTLY TO THE CHIHEALTH EMERGENCYFUND.WE HAVE A LINK ONOUR WEBSITE.LEARNING FROM





You Might Like

Tweets about this