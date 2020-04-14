Unemployment struggling to keep up

4."newswatch 12's alicia rubin gives us a look at the new rules and the failing system.

Brian, the system is being completely over-run.

Thousands and thousands of oregonians have lost income because of covid-19.

Under the temporary changes, workers layed off because of covid-19 can receive unemployment benefits without actively seeking work with other employers -- they do need to stay actively engaged with their current employer, and return to work when called back.

People who are under quarantine as directed by a health care or government official qualify and so do people who can't work because they have to take care of their kids since schools are out.

With these changes, thousands of oregonians are now applying for unemployment and the system can't keep up.

"it's been really hard financially not being able to get unemployment of course like many people my problem is that i can't make an online claim it's denying it and i've tried to call every day almost 50 times a day i will call the unemployment office and it's always busy" right now, according to the oregon unemployment website, call wait times are over an hour and only half of the calls are being answered on any given day.

Today i reached out to the oregon employment department so find out what is being done about the thousands of people waiting for relief.

Today i reached out to the oregon employment department so find out what is being done about the thousands of people waiting for relief.