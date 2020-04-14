Global  

Trump: I will decide on easing coronavirus guidelines

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Trump: I will decide on easing coronavirus guidelines

Trump: I will decide on easing coronavirus guidelines

US president Donald Trump has asserted he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines as he grows anxious to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country as soon as possible.

Governors and local leaders, who have instituted mandatory restrictions that have the force of law, have expressed concern that Mr Trump’s plan to restore a semblance of normality will cost lives and extend the duration of the outbreak.

The president has pushed to reopen the economy, which has plummeted as businesses have shut down, leaving millions of people out of work and struggling to obtain basic commodities.

