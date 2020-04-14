Global  

Contact7 COVID-19 Town Hall Monday evening with Colorado Department of Labor and Employment

Anne Trujillo held a Contact7 COVID-19 Town Hall with Jeff Fitzgerald, Director of Unemployment Division, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and other department officials to answer some of our residents' most pressing questions when it comes to unemployment benefits or what to do if you're experiencing problems with the process altogether.

NursingCU

CUCollege of Nursing Contact7 (@DenverChannel) hosted a COVID-19 Town Hall last week with metro area mental health experts. Before the e… https://t.co/QAhz0XsV6N 1 week ago


