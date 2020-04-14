Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Funeral homes

Funeral homes

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Funeral homes
The COVID-19 stay at home order is impacting how funeral homes operate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Funeral homes

Tested.

Funeral homes are dealing with changes from the covid 19 pandemic...putting a lot of stress on family owned businesses.fox 55's chris mullooly is live in fort wayne.

So chris..what's the biggest change?for the directors its not having more than 10 in one room.the directors are now having to try and balance between taking care of the family and abiding by the law...a tough situation when a family member passes away.

"funeral homes are gonna have to be more cost effective in their operations"its a reality for thomas drzewiecki..the owner of thomas funeral home in garrett indiana says its tough to balance keeping up business during the pandemic... but helping out families."we just try to have a dignified service for the family at the time of the death"those services are tougher for both sides.indiana funeral homes are listed as an essentail service by governor eric holcomb...but services can't have more than 10 people inside.the staff coutns as part of that so i have gone to just myself workigns ometiems so the family can have more members at the servicewhich creates problems for visitation... and leaving families to decide whether to skip the service entirely and go striaght to burial... or get creative.visitation so like 1-1:30 and everyone leaves and disinfect happens then the next group of 10 comes indrzewiecki says the indiana state board of funeral and cemetary service has created guidelines to follow... have had overwhelming amount of webinars on how to deal with handling coid positive boies or just bodies of any type fduring the pandemicbut says not everyone... follows the rules.everyone tries to abide by the law but you always have ppl who are the outlaw and say oh we can do this for ya just to get someones business the director says they're doing all they can do ensure everyones safety during the funeral processions... but say its hard with so much unknown.

Reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KarenCRichardso

Karen C Richardson RT @sallychidzoy: “I can tell you that for every #COVID19 death at a hospital, I deal with 5 at a care home - I’ve been to 4 care homes in… 4 minutes ago

UNTVNewsRescue

UNTV News and Rescue Funeral homes and crematoriums that reject remains of deceased COVID-19 patients due to unjustifiable reasons may f… https://t.co/zXQIJM75LZ 4 minutes ago

iluvartandmusic

Judy Brown Report: Wuhan Funeral Homes Burned Coronavirus Victims Alive https://t.co/bDI7lh7jKM via @BreitbartNews 6 minutes ago

behindthewoman1

BEHIND THE WOMAN MIDLIFE HEALTH & WELLBEING @CundiffPhoto Rhonda I totally agree, my darling mum died five weeks ago. I cannot begin to imagine not being allow… https://t.co/PcqEti6h7f 9 minutes ago

Bilqis54133163

Bilqis Muhammad epidemic that hit the entire world. “This is a precaution in line with the prohibition of gatherings, so that fune… https://t.co/EkdaFPvcd8 9 minutes ago

geektesse

Catty I feel for the people in the nursing homes dying right now.Yes, some reached a biblical age; but they die alone and… https://t.co/TzkZIbkSAC 16 minutes ago

partlycara

cara⁷ needs comfort (they/them) I don't think my family will be doing any kind of virtual memorial or anything for my grandmother. Not sure how I f… https://t.co/Mx1ri6uFoU 16 minutes ago

datruth95

craig wallace The smartest investments here are the most depressing investments ex: hospitals, doctor/dental offices and funeral homes.... true story 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.