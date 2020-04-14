Roswell New Mexico S02E06

Roswell New Mexico 2x06 - Promo trailer HD - Next on episode 6 season 2 DAVID ANDERS (“iZOMBIE”) GUEST STARS – Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) investigation into her mother’s disappearance leads her and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) to the home of a mysterious boot maker named Travis (guest star David Anders).

Meanwhile, on her journey of self-discovery, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) night out leads her into the arms of someone unexpected.

Finally, after making some major scientific strides, Liz (Jeanine Mason) is dealt a devastating blow.

Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingrao (#206).

Original airdate 4/20/2020.