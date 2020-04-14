Two tenants at Liberty Garden Apartments in Rome test positive for coronavirus

Tenants at liberty garden apartments in rome have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The rome housing authority notified all other tenants on friday.

News channel's caitlin irla has the details.

Maureen birmingham is the executive director and ceo for the rome housing authority.

She says the two tenants notified her april 8th that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

None "initially what happened was both tenants notified us that they had to self- quarantine and they were waiting for the results and they had to be quarantined for 14 days and they volunteered that thy tested positive."

She's says once she found out, she wanted to notify all of the tenants... by sending out this letter.

"unfortunately, we were having a little bit of a problem with the social distancing, my thinking behind it was if they knew that we had cases there then maybe they would take it a little more seriously."

She says overall the repsonse from the tenants has been positive.

"i will tell you we've had a few tenants that thanks us not only for letting them know but also thanked us for reminding the tenants of the social distancing."

She couldn't share details about the two cases, but she says the two individuals are not related..

She think's it is just a coincidence that they both live there.

"they're two separate tenants and two separate buildings."

Birmingham says the health department never notified her.

She thinks that is because there is low risk for exposure.

"i guess its because they go in and out their front door, in and out their back door they don't have common places in the same building so its not like they're going through the same hallways where they're walking side by side to exit and enter they legitimately have their own front doors and back doors soi s stepping up their cleaning and sanitizing routines.

She says she is not aware of anyone else that lives at the liberty garden apartments that has been tested for the coronavirus.

Caitlin irla.

News channel 2.

