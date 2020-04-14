COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site to Open in Nowata County

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL RT @thebetterindia: https://t.co/XrAiYSprqH Exclusive: Meet the Lab Behind Mumbai's 3 Drive-Thru Testing Sites for COVID-19 https://t.co/QW… 3 minutes ago

Mike Christensen, MCMP, CNU-A, AICP Candidate RT @T4America: In many parts of the U.S., if you don't have a car and need a COVID-19 test, you're out of luck: most testing sites are driv… 4 minutes ago

Interplanet Janet RT @ABC7News: NEW: A Woodbridge urgent care will become a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center starting tomorrow, April 14. Velocity Urgent… 5 minutes ago

Khalid Almohammed Again ,it is a great pride ,Saudi hospitals are better prepared for Coronavirus because they had encountered MERSE… https://t.co/ppN3XBO0eL 7 minutes ago

Jenn Burrill And our numbers still went up... #NewMexico eather impacts drive-thru #COVID19 testing sites https://t.co/snvTeKBrsA 16 minutes ago

Joe Weisenthal @MABlumenfeld Definitely seems capacity constrained overall. Though it looks like that's starting to begin. Houston… https://t.co/elFY2EWkBI 16 minutes ago

Transportation for America In many parts of the U.S., if you don't have a car and need a COVID-19 test, you're out of luck: most testing sites… https://t.co/km2E1eqznX 24 minutes ago