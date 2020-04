Dozen tornadoes leave path of destruction in Mississippi

GOVERNOR TATE REEVES ADDRESSINGTHE SHEERIMPACT THE WEATHER HAD ON THESTATE, DURING HIS NOW DAILYCOVID-19 BRIEFING... MILES AND MILES OF DAMAGE FROMAS MANY AS A DOZEN STORMS,RAKING THIER WAYACROSS MISSISSIPPI EASTERSUNDAY...TWO OF THOSE TORNADOES FOLLOWINGEACH OTHER BACK TO BACK...WINDSREPORTEDAS STRONG AS 2 HUNDRED MILES PERHOUR IN SOME PLACES...THIS VIDEO FROM EAGLE EYE 16SHOW THEDEVESTATION LEFT BEHIND IN THEWEATHER'S WAKE..WHEN YOU LOOK AT HOW LONG THETWO TORNADOES WERE ON THGROUND, IN SOUTH MISSISSIPPI.UM...AND HOW POWERFUL THEYWERE.

UM, YOU KNOW, THE NATIONALWEATHER SERVICEEVEN SAID THAT WE HAVEN'T WINDSOFTHAT MAGNITUDE IN A LONG, LONGTIME THERE WERE 11 DEATHSACCROSS THE STATE FROM THOSESTORMS, MANY PEOPLE INJURED, ANDA SIGNIFICANT AMMOUNT OF DAMAGETO PROPERTY, BUISNESSES ANDHOMES...ON SUNDAY NIGHT, GOVERNOR TATEREEVESSIGNED AN EMERGENCY DECLARATION,ANDWAS SENT TO WASHINGTON... REEVESIS HOPEFULL THAT QUICK ACTION ONAFEDERAL DECLARATION WILLINITIATE BOTHINDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE, ANDPUBLIC ASSISTANCFUNDS FROM THE US GOVERNMENT...THAT'S MONIES FROM THEFEDERAL STAFFORD ACT, WHICH WECOULD IMMEDIATLEY PUTINTO THE HANDS OF LOCALGOVERNMENTS, AS WELL ASRESOURCES WE COULD IMMEDIATLEYPUT INTO THE HANDS OFINDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE BEENAFFECTED BY THIS STORMMEMA DIRECTOR GREG MICHEL SAYSTHE DISASTER GRANT FUNDS ARECRITICAL TO HELP PEOPLEDISPLACED BY THE STORMS GETEMERGENCY HOUSING...IN SOMECASES EVEN PUTTING PEOPLE INHOTELS..SO IT BECOMES A MATTER OFRESOURCES...AND THEN YOU THROWIN THE COVID, AND THE NATIONALSTOCKPILE ISSUES AND PPE.UM...WE'VE EXPENDED AN ENORMUSAMMOUNDSTATE RESOURCES TO ENSURE THATOUR HELATCARE WORKERS AREGETTING...NOT EVERYTHING THATTHEY WANT, BUT TO KEEP THEMWHERETHEY ARE MICHEL SAYS THE STATE IS WORKINGTHROUGH 14 ACTIVE EMERGENCYDECLARATIONS, SOMEDATING BACK AS FAR AS HURRICANEKATRINA...GOVERNOR REEVES HAS ALREADYSIGNED 5 OTHEM, IN THIS HIS FIRST 90 DAYSIN OFFICE... SOME OF THE WORST DAMAGE FROMSUNDAY'S TORNADOES IS IN JONESCOUNTY...16 WAPT'S NI