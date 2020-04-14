Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nonprofit sending aid to victims of tornadoes near Chattanooga

Nonprofit sending aid to victims of tornadoes near Chattanooga

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Nonprofit sending aid to victims of tornadoes near Chattanooga

Nonprofit sending aid to victims of tornadoes near Chattanooga

A nonprofit group in Nashville is putting together boxes of donations to send to areas impacted by the tornadoes near Chattanooga.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nonprofit sending aid to victims of tornadoes near Chattanooga

AS WELL.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaurenMarieTV

Lauren Frederick RT @NC5: Nashville nonprofit sending aid to victims of tornadoes near Chattanooga https://t.co/5BO3Qv9lDg 5 hours ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 Nashville nonprofit sending aid to victims of tornadoes near Chattanooga https://t.co/5BO3Qv9lDg 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.