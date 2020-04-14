Quarantine 15: Local health experts talk pandemic weight gain

A lot of people are turning to junk food... during these stressful times.

Maybe you've heard the term "quarantine 15"..

.kind of like the freshman 15 you gan when you go off to college.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow spoke with local health experts to get their take.

(00:00:00) regan peterson, dietitian: "we will naturally gravitate to what our body is searching for and if we trust that and we stop using diets and we stop using external things to tell us what to eat and how to eat i think we will be more connected and overall healthier."

Regan peterson, a local nutritionist says with the pandemic in full swing, she has been busier than ever counseling her clients who struggle with binge eating and other eating disorders.

Peterson says a lot of people are eating more because of stress, and there is nothing wrong with our bodies responding that way.

(00:00:30) emma withrow: the personal trainers told me that with their elderly clients not able to come in and continue to work out they're more concerned about muscle loss rather than weight gain.

(00:00:39) ed collins, owner of simply strong: "our facility is geared more towards people staying strong and healthy."

Collins says their main goal is to keep the elderly clients they work with strong, especially since they are the most at risk population for covid-19.

But for those clients who are not elderly and just looking to stay trim he has this advice.

Collins: "they have to be conscious about their eating, we don't really believe in any special diets or that type of thing.

Typically it's the basic number of calories that you're consuming.

So if you can just be aware of that and cut down on a specific number of calories, then that should take care of everything."

Experts predict that the stress from the pandemic could lead to increased weight among the population, but collins and peterson both say a few extra pounds won't do us much harm.

Reporting in eugene, emma withrow kezi 9 news.