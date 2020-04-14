Global  

Locals start receiving coronavirus stimulus payments, millions should receive money by end of week

Locals start receiving coronavirus stimulus payments, millions should receive money by end of week

Locals start receiving coronavirus stimulus payments, millions should receive money by end of week

The Treasury Department said nearly 80 million Americans will get their coronavirus stimulus payment this week and most eligible Americans will get their payments in the next two weeks.

Payments will be up to $1200 for qualifying individuals, $2400 for married couples, and $500 for each qualifying child.

