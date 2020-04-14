WMAR-2 News Weather at 11 Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:36s - Published now WMAR-2 News Weather at 11 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WMAR-2 News Weather at 11 COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IEFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THISEVENING... ...WIND ADVISORYEFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THEVENING... ...TORNADO WATCH119 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDTHIS EVENING....TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lowsin the lower 40s. West win15 to 20 mph with gusts up to35 mph, becoming northwestaround 10 mph with gusts up to20 mph after midnight..TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highin the mid 50s. Northweswinds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAYNIGHT...Rain. Lows in tupper 30s. Northwest winds 5to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostl ycloudy with rain likely in themorning, then partly sunnwith a chance of rain in theafternoon. Highs in the lower50s. Northwest winds aroundmph. Chance of rain 7percent. .WEDNESDANIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows inthe upper 30s..THURSDAY...Mostly sunnyHighs in the upper 50s..THURSDAY NIGHT...Partlycloudy. Lows in the upper 30s..FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a40 percent chance of showers.Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAYNIGHT...Showers likely. Lowsin the upper 30s. Chance ofrain 60 percent..SATURDAY...Mostly sunny witha 50 percent chance ofshowers. Highs in the upper50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partlycloudy. Lows in the lower 40s..SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highsin the mid





