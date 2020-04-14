The Baker and The Beauty S01E02 Ruin My Life

The Baker and The Beauty 1x02 "Ruin My Life" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Noa and Daniel’s relationship begins to flourish, and after an unwanted birthday party for Noa, Daniel discovers more about her past while a heartbroken Vanessa is not giving up so easily.

Meanwhile, with Rafael’s Cuban Bakery booming, a food critic extraordinaire puts in an outrageous food order the Garcias cannot refuse to take on an all-new episode of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” airing Monday, April 20th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

