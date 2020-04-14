Global  

The Baker and The Beauty S01E02 Ruin My Life

The Baker and The Beauty S01E02 Ruin My Life

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:58s - Published
The Baker and The Beauty S01E02 Ruin My Life

The Baker and The Beauty S01E02 Ruin My Life

The Baker and The Beauty 1x02 "Ruin My Life" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Noa and Daniel’s relationship begins to flourish, and after an unwanted birthday party for Noa, Daniel discovers more about her past while a heartbroken Vanessa is not giving up so easily.

Meanwhile, with Rafael’s Cuban Bakery booming, a food critic extraordinaire puts in an outrageous food order the Garcias cannot refuse to take on an all-new episode of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” airing Monday, April 20th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Baker and The Beauty 1x02 Promo/Preview "Ruin My Life" The Baker and The Beauty Season 1 Episode 2 Promo The Baker and The Beauty 1x02 Promo "Ruin My Life" (HD) #TheBakerAndTheBeauty » Starring: Nathalie Kelley, Victor Rasuk, Dan Bucatinsky, Michelle Veintimilla

