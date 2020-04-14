Boyd Buchanan Fields Flood

Global  

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Field was knee deep in mud and water.

All of boyd's athletic fields flooded last night, but later in the day on monday, the water started to recede.

Now everyone is hoping the water didn't damage the artificial turf at the football stadium.

Kirk:"when we had it installed we were told it would handle a significant amount of water.

I've got in my mind 18 inches of water.

I suspect that we're somewhat close to that in some places.

Not so much in others.

This is certainly going to be a first for us to kind of work through and see how the thing actually holds up with that kind of standing water over it."




