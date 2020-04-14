Global  

Summit Complex Damaged

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Roughly seven miles away from grace academy, and it suffered significant damage as well according to greta hayes with the chattanooga parks and recreation department.

Hayes:"on the way in through the entrance you've got trees down on both sides.

Just completely uprooted laying over in the entry way.

The dugouts on field six were completely leveled.

Tarps all over the field.

You could see picnic tables and bleachers where the seating had been ripped off.

You could just see things that were on those fields that probably didn't come from summit.

The quad.

Fields one through four.

I think that's where it did the most damage.

The entire fence, the outfield fence, was ripped off of field four.

Scoreboard face was damaged.

All the netting on the fields is ripped off.

All the weather vanes, the beautiful weather vanes we had on top of the dugouts.

They're all gone."

At boyd buchanan, the bucs statue at the football




