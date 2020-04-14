Utica City FC's Segura named to All-MASL first team

By position throughout the major arena soccer league were announced today - and you guessed it - utica city f-c was well represented.

Midfielder cristhian segura has been named to the all- masl first team - effectively being recognized as the top player in his position throughout the league.

He was one of six players receiving first team honors.

Segura lead u-c-f-c with 37 points in 19 games played this season - averaging just under two points per contest.

His 25 goals were second among midfielders league- wide - and were tied for ninth overall.

This was his first year with u-c-f-c - and he set career highs for goals - assists - and points.

With segura's honor - utica city f-c players were featured on every rung of the all-masl ladder.

From honorable mention up to first team.

