Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Utica City FC's Segura named to All-MASL first team

Utica City FC's Segura named to All-MASL first team

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Utica City FC's Segura named to All-MASL first team

Utica City FC's Segura named to All-MASL first team

The 5'5" midfielder set career highs in goals, assists and points this year, his first for UCFC.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Utica City FC's Segura named to All-MASL first team

By position throughout the major arena soccer league were announced today - and you guessed it - utica city f-c was well represented.

Midfielder cristhian segura has been named to the all- masl first team - effectively being recognized as the top player in his position throughout the league.

He was one of six players receiving first team honors.

Segura lead u-c-f-c with 37 points in 19 games played this season - averaging just under two points per contest.

His 25 goals were second among midfielders league- wide - and were tied for ninth overall.

This was his first year with u-c-f-c - and he set career highs for goals - assists - and points.

With segura's honor - utica city f-c players were featured on every rung of the all-masl ladder.

From honorable mention up to first team.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing many events to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.