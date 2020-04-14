Nashville mother fights for justice after daughter was shot and killed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:49s - Published 19 hours ago Nashville mother fights for justice after daughter was shot and killed Metro Nashville detectives are looking for the person responsible for a shooting which left Ashanti Posey, 17, dead. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Nashville mother fights for justice after daughter was shot and killed SUEING THE SCHOOL BOARD FORTITLE 9 VIOLATIONS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this