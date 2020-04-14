Better Call Saul Season 5 - Ethics Training with Kim Wexler: Client Privilege Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:07s - Published 1 hour ago Better Call Saul Season 5 - Ethics Training with Kim Wexler: Client Privilege Better Call Saul Season 5 - Ethics Training with Kim Wexler: Client Privilege Kim Wexler details the ins and outs of attorney-client confidentiality, including when it won't work in the client's favor. #BetterCallSaul #AMC 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this