Rutgers University's New Saliva Test For COVID-19 Gets FDA Approval Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published now Rutgers University's New Saliva Test For COVID-19 Gets FDA Approval A new method to test for COVID-19 that uses saliva has been approved by the FDA. Katie Johnston reports. 0

