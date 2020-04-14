Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rutgers University's New Saliva Test For COVID-19 Gets FDA Approval

Rutgers University's New Saliva Test For COVID-19 Gets FDA Approval

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Rutgers University's New Saliva Test For COVID-19 Gets FDA Approval

Rutgers University's New Saliva Test For COVID-19 Gets FDA Approval

A new method to test for COVID-19 that uses saliva has been approved by the FDA.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaryKoontz9

Mary Koontz RT @weartv: Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19. htt… 1 minute ago

Mhdude1Mhdude1

mhdude1 https://t.co/7yFk7gE4Ys NECESSITY IS TRULY THE MOTHER OF INVENTION 11 minutes ago

ktva

KTVA 11 News Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose C… https://t.co/cN2HJMSZtJ 11 minutes ago

foxillinois

FOX Illinois Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose C… https://t.co/C9ckMbZkIU 29 minutes ago

OKCFOX

KOKH FOX 25 Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose C… https://t.co/1SazAdcZt1 39 minutes ago

LisaAndrade

Lisa Andrade RT @KTLA: Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new… 1 hour ago

Sandedoremi

Sande Knight RT @CBSPhilly: Coronavirus Latest: Rutgers University Receives Clearance For First Saliva-Based COVID-19 Test https://t.co/XhngI0Kqcc 1 hour ago

WGXAnews

WGXA The Food and Drug Administration authorized a saliva test for detecting COVID-19 created at Rutgers University in N… https://t.co/IDVcHCAhCI 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.