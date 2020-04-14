Former Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson Dies In Car Crash Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:23s - Published now Former Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson Dies In Car Crash Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a car accident in Alabama. According to the NFL’s Ian Rapoport, Tennessee State University confirmed that Jackson, 36, died Sunday evening. He was the university’s quarterbacks coach. Katie Johnston reports. 0

