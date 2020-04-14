Parents 'really proud' of New Zealand nurse who cared for PM
The parents of a New Zealand nurse praised by the Prime Minister for the care she gave him have said they are “really proud” of their daughter.
Boris Johnson used a speech on Sunday to hail the medics who looked after him at St Thomas' Hospital in central London after he contracted coronavirus.
One of the nurses named by Mr Johnson as Jenny from Invercargill, on New Zealand's South Island, has been identified as Jenny McGee.