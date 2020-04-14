Global  

1 Man Killed, Another Injured In Olney Shooting

1 Man Killed, Another Injured In Olney Shooting
No arrests have been made.
1 Man Killed, Another Injured In Olney Shooting

ALICIA REID, CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS."VERY SAD NEWS, THANK YOU.WELL, NEW AT NOON, ONE MANIS DEAD AND ANOTHER IS IN THEHOSPITAL AFTER A DOUBLESHOOTING IN THE CITY OLNEYSECTION.THE THIS HAPPENED AROUND 9:15THIS MORNING ON 200 BLOCK OFCHELTEN AVENUE.MAN DRIVING WHITE VEHICLE WASSHOT AT LEAST ONCE IN THE BACKOF THE HEAD.HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THESCENE.A 23 YEAR OLD PLAN WAS ALSOSHOT TWICE IN THE LEFT ARM.HE WAS TAKEN TO EINSTEIN




