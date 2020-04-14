Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,366 New Coronavirus Cases

Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,366 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,366 New Coronavirus Cases

Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,366 New Coronavirus Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 1,366 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 24,199.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FeloniousTweet

FeloniousTweet RT @fox43: An inmate at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County died April 8 due to complications from COVID-19, state Dept. of Health Secretary D… 5 hours ago

carlorobustelli

carlorobustelli RT @WJBC: “We don’t have enough evidence at the moment to say that we are at our peak. Obviously, we are watching our new cases every day a… 5 hours ago

fox43

WPMT FOX43 An inmate at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County died April 8 due to complications from COVID-19, state Dept. of Healt… https://t.co/HuQrqR1A51 6 hours ago

3NewsNowOmaha

KMTV 3 News Now The Three Rivers Public Health Department announced the first COVID-19 related death in Washington County on Monday… https://t.co/TnBthHsWKu 7 hours ago

OC_Scanner

OC Scanner RT @KNX1070: #COVID19 Update: -25 additional deaths today, 239 new cases today. -14% of victims are African American, 18% Asian, 33% Latin… 10 hours ago

KNX1070

KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO #COVID19 Update: -25 additional deaths today, 239 new cases today. -14% of victims are African American, 18% Asian,… https://t.co/2MWYkmQKwt 10 hours ago

WJBC

WJBC AM-1230 RT @blakehaaswjbc: “We don’t have enough evidence at the moment to say that we are at our peak. Obviously, we are watching our new cases ev… 10 hours ago

blakehaaswjbc

Blake Haas “We don’t have enough evidence at the moment to say that we are at our peak. Obviously, we are watching our new cas… https://t.co/PvMALBwUij 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.