Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race

Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race

Elk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream.

Katie Johnston reports.

