CBS Sacramento CBS13 Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race… https://t.co/kTf6swCm8n 5 hours ago

Lina Washington RT @SeanCunningham: NASCAR’s Kyle Larson (Elk Grove/Sacramento native) issues apology for his use of the N-word last night during an iRacin… 8 hours ago

ThinkerBell 🧚🏽‍♀️ RT @CBSSacramento: Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race https://t.co/r… 9 hours ago

CBS Sacramento CBS13 Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race… https://t.co/SOSKUL0VSC 9 hours ago

CBS Local Sports Elk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch… https://t.co/3qZaH3s4C4 11 hours ago

joseph lowe RT @CityofTwoRivers: Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Usin... https://t.co/lS6MrwHV5Q via @YouTube 12 hours ago

V101 Elk Grove native Kyle Larson has been suspended. https://t.co/5mDNKf1Vgk 12 hours ago