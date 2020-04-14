Endangered baby turtles released into wild to increase population in Indonesia

Hundreds of baby turtles were released in the Jambak Sea Turtle Camp turtle conservation area in Padang City on April 14.

This is an effort to increase the turtle population, which is currently threatened with extinction.

Sea turtles are species protected by the Indonesian government.

The manager of Jambak Sea Turtle Camp, Pati Hariyose, said that the release of baby turtles is conducted late in the evening by moving baby turtles to the beach.

It did not take long, after being released, hundreds of baby turtles were moving along the sand beach to the open sea.

"The release was deliberately done late in the evening.

This is to prevent predators from preying on baby turtles, "Pati said.

Pati manages the turtle conservation area using private funds.

He also hopes that there will be parties who can become donors of funds so that the turtle conservation he manages can continue.