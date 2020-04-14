'Spurs right to reverse furlough decision' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:22s - Published 6 days ago 'Spurs right to reverse furlough decision' Alan McInally says Tottenham are right to reverse the decision to furlough some non-playing staff but he believes some smaller clubs should use the government's job retention scheme during the coronavirus crisis. 0

