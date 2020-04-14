Massive fire breaks out at furniture shop in Chandigarh Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 days ago Massive fire breaks out at furniture shop in Chandigarh 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Varun Suri RT @TOIChandigarh: Massive fire breaks out at furniture market in Sector-53, 6 fire tenders at the spot #Chandigarh https://t.co/MTdL2O1e45 1 day ago Rajivsingh RT @balish29: Massive fire breaks out at furniture market in Sector-53, 6 fire tenders at the spot #Chandigarh Video report @balish29 @ti… 2 days ago Balish Ahuja Massive fire breaks out at furniture market in Sector-53, 6 fire tenders at the spot #Chandigarh Video report… https://t.co/5SLEy2eweM 2 days ago TOIChandigarh Massive fire breaks out at furniture market in Sector-53, 6 fire tenders at the spot #Chandigarh https://t.co/MTdL2O1e45 2 days ago