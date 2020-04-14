PM Modi's 7 requests to the people of India to battle coronavirus | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:06s - Published 1 hour ago PM Modi's 7 requests to the people of India to battle coronavirus | Oneindia News Announcing lockdown 2.0, PM Modi had 7 requests for the people of India. In these 7 ways we can ensure that we stay safe and keep others around us safe, and contribute to the fight against coronavirus. #IndiaLockdown 0

nishant rahul 7 Requests from PM Modi 1. Take care of Senior Citizens. 2. Practice Social Distancing, Use Masks. 3. Improve Immunity follw Ayush… https://t.co/ZDxAGuXdUu 26 minutes ago