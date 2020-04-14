Filipino newlyweds win longest kiss content after five-minute-long smooch

More than 50 couples at a mass wedding held at a small town in the Philippines joined in with a game of the "longest kiss" at the ceremony's reception.

In the end, a young couple was able to out-smooch the others after about five minutes of kissing.

The winning couple took home a cash prize worth 5,000 pesos ($100).

The mass wedding happened at a gymnasium in the Municipality of Echague in northern Isabela province on February 20.

It was organised by the local government to help couples who have little budget to get married.