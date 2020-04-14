Global  

Six-month-old baby who beat COVID-19 receives applause from neighbours in India

Residents of a neighbourhood in the western Indian state of Maharashtra gave a round of applause when welcoming back to the community a six-month-old baby who beat coronavirus.

The incident took place on April 11 at a housing complex in Kalyan city of Thane district.

Footage shows neighbours cheering as the mother walks in with the infant.

According to reports, the baby was discharged from the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai city.

Four members from the family, including the father and the grandfather, tested positive for the deadly virus.

While the baby's test came out to be negative, the others are still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, locals had harassed a family friend of the infant as his six-year-old brother was staying with them.

